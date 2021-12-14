Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri projecting revenues to reach record high next year

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and state legislative leaders have agreed on a financial framework...
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and state legislative leaders have agreed on a financial framework for the upcoming budget that assumes state revenues will grow to a record amount.(Source: Governor Mike Parson's Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and state legislative leaders have agreed on a financial framework for the upcoming budget that assumes state revenues will grow to a record amount.

The agreement released Tuesday bumps up the projected revenues for the current fiscal year while also projecting that net general revenues will reach a record $11.4 billion in the 2023 fiscal year — a growth rate of 2.1%.

Missouri’s budget year runs from July 1 to June 30, meaning the state already is about halfway through its 2022 budget.

Parson is to present a new spending plan to lawmakers when they convene their annual session in January. He already has said he will recommend pay raises for state workers. In addition to deciding how to spend normal state and federal revenues, officials also must determine what to do with nearly $2.7 billion of pandemic relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act signed last year by President Joe Biden.

“With general revenue expected to increase and large amounts of Missourian’s federal tax dollars returning to our state, we have a great opportunity and responsibility to make smart, meaningful investments that serve Missourians now and into the future,” Parson said in a statement.

A year ago, Parson and legislative leaders had projected the state to receive about $9.8 billion of net general revenues for the 2022 budget year. The revised figures released Tuesday boost that to $11.2 billion. That technically is down 0.5% from the previous year, but the figures for the 2021 fiscal year were inflated because the 2020 income tax deadline was delayed from April 15 to July 15 as the coronavirus spread across the U.S.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Marked Tree police are searching for a man suspected in a Monday morning bank robbery.
Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery
Funeral scheduled for Monette man who died during tornado

Latest News

Live COVID-19 coverage
LIVE at 1:30 p.m. WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 briefing
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
‘Dr. Oz’ show ending next month, as star runs for Senate
Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday approved the largest tax cut in state history, adjourning a...
Arkansas lawmakers OK massive tax cuts, adjourn session
The Senate and House on Wednesday approved identical versions of the tax cut package, which...
House, Senate approve tax cut plans