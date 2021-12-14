Monette family confused about missing fridge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When the skies cleared after Friday’s storms, the Marroquin family walked out of their storm shelter and into their shed. That’s when they noticed something very odd was missing.

The Marroquin family always kept a fridge in their back shed for extra food, drinks, and alcohol. During Friday’s storms, the shed did not have a lot of serious damage, but somehow, the fridge was gone.

“I don’t know where this went,” Karla Marroquin said. “There is nothing on top of our ceilings, my dad’s truck actually didn’t get it and it was right beside it.”

The fridge was tucked into a corner of the shed, right next to Karla’s father’s truck. The shed had scratch marks, meaning it had slid past the truck and out the back door. This led the Marroquin’s backyard to be covered with everything that was in the fridge.

The fridge was known around the community as the go-to place, with the reputation of having the best alcohol. This reputation made the shed a hangout spot for not just the Marroquin family, but their friends from all over Monette.

“It’s been a place that is one of my dad’s comfort zones,” Karla said. “He knows that my family is always welcome here, our friends are always here.”

Although the family has searched up and down the fields behind their house, there is no sign of the fridge. Despite this, the Marroquin family says they are thankful to be safe and healthy.

