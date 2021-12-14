Monette tornado destroys grain bins

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Located right next to Monette Manor, grain bins belonging to Wallace Farms Partnership are unsalvagable.

Karen Wallace, the owner of Wallace Farms Partnership, said she was devastated when she heard she lost the grain bins.

“My son called, and he says ‘grandma lost her house, Aunt Deb lost her house, and the grain bins are gone,’” Wallace said.

Wallace added the corn was ready to be processed, but now they are rushing to empty the grain bins before the rain moves in, mentioning farmers have stepped up to help.

“2,000 bushels – I believe – and it sells for $4.50 a bushel,” Wallace said. “You calculate from there so it’s a tremendous amount of income.”

Wallace believes the company will recover before planting season in the spring, saying that it will take some time before the bins are rebuilt.

Wallace adds she is optimistic the entire Monette community, along with other communities impacted by tornados, will recover.

“This community is strong. Northeast Arkansas is strong,” Wallace said. “We’re going to get through it.”

