Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Monette tornado destroys grain bins

By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Located right next to Monette Manor, grain bins belonging to Wallace Farms Partnership are unsalvagable.

Karen Wallace, the owner of Wallace Farms Partnership, said she was devastated when she heard she lost the grain bins.

“My son called, and he says ‘grandma lost her house, Aunt Deb lost her house, and the grain bins are gone,’” Wallace said.

Wallace added the corn was ready to be processed, but now they are rushing to empty the grain bins before the rain moves in, mentioning farmers have stepped up to help.

“2,000 bushels – I believe – and it sells for $4.50 a bushel,” Wallace said. “You calculate from there so it’s a tremendous amount of income.”

Wallace believes the company will recover before planting season in the spring, saying that it will take some time before the bins are rebuilt.

Wallace adds she is optimistic the entire Monette community, along with other communities impacted by tornados, will recover.

“This community is strong. Northeast Arkansas is strong,” Wallace said. “We’re going to get through it.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
A tree fell on the Monette Manor nursing home Friday after a tornado went through the area. One...
Authorities release name of victim in Leachville tornado
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Quail Run Health and Rehab on Mulberry Drive.
“It’s just terrible” Tornado rips through Trumann
Officers are still at the scene investigating the robbery.
Marked Tree police investigate bank robbery

Latest News

Funeral scheduled for Monette man who died during tornado
A Trumann woman lost her home, but not her spirit.
Family survives tornado in blown-away bathtub
Family survives tornado in blown-away bathtub
Family survives tornado in blown-away bathtub
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
Monette family confused about missing fridge
Monette family confused about missing fridge