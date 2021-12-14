Energy Alert
More districts modify COVID-19 rules after Schmitt letter

Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Kansas City area school districts are dropping mask mandates and modifying quarantine rules in response to a letter from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s threat of legal action if they didn’t.

Smithville and Kearney school boards voted Monday after Schmitt said a Cole County Circuit Court judge’s ruling last month meant school districts do not have the legal authority to enforce such rules.

The Columbia school board also voted Monday to end its mask mandate but a district spokeswoman said the vote had nothing to do with Schmitt’s letter.

On Monday Jackson and St. Louis counties filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Cole County judge’s ruling.

