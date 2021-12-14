Energy Alert
Highs Rain Chances Thursday Through Saturday Morning

December 15th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Rain chances continue to look high as a wobbling, slow-moving cold front arrives on Thursday. Rain chances don’t start to fall until Saturday. We’re still expected some to get up to 2-3″, possibly closer to 4″ in a few spots. Temperatures will be warm staying mostly in the 60s until the front moves through the first time Friday night. It’ll be very windy today, even more so if you’re traveling to states north and west of Arkansas. Temperatures drop to the 50s on the cooler side of the front before warmer air returns briefly Friday afternoon. Temperatures drop for good on Saturday as the rain pushes out. Highs in the 40s are expected Sunday and Monday.

