Rain Chances Ramping Up

December 14th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Showers move through off and on today bringing rain chances back to Region 8. Rain should be light but enough to take the rain jacket just in case. Shower chances stay low through Wednesday as temperatures mostly stay in the 60s. Some may hit the 70s on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain starts to move in late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Thunder and lightning are possible, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. We’ll have to watch for a brief strong storm Thursday or Friday. Nothing like last Friday though. Temperatures start to fall into the weekend as the rain leaves Saturday morning. 2-4″ possible by the weekend after multiple waves of rain.

