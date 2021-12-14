Talking to your child about images of tornado aftermath

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Images of the aftermath from Friday night’s devastating tornadoes are plastered across screens everywhere.

Health experts said this can be very traumatizing to see, especially for your child.

“I can’t emphasize enough that to have children sitting in front of the tv and watching this for a prolonged period of time, it will more than likely cause trauma,” said Sharon Braun, PhD., at community counseling center.

Dr. Braun has helped counsel kids for years at the Community Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau.

She said younger kids have a harder time processing events likes these. Those closer to their teenage years often look for answers.

“With young adults, adolescents, they are more likely to want more information about it. What’s happening? How is this happening? What are the facts,” said Dr. Braun.

These are question Tamara Criddle hears from her two girls.

“Tornado drills, if it storms, ‘mama when is the earthquake going to hit?,” said Criddle.

“She gets so scared and I think I do sort of kind of and seeing what we’ve seen this last weekend, it really makes me scared,” said Criddle.

Dr. Braun said if you see your child is having a hard time with these images to turn it off and have them do something simple and fun like draw a picture.

“Then after they have finished that ask them to tell that story to you. What does this mean for you?,” said Dr. Braun.

Collin Sheridan said he rather be honest with his children about what’s happening.

“They need to know what’s going on in the world too so I just try to treat them as close to adults as I can but then protect them in ways that I can,” said Sheridan.

“Just let them know that there is weather going on and we don’t have control on this but what we do have control on is right here in this moment we’re together, we’re safe, everything’s ok in this moment,” said Dr. Braun.

Dr. Braun suggests to keep an eye open for your child. If you are concerned contact a counselor for help.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.