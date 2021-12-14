Tornado tears through cotton gin

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Adams Gin is one of many businesses that fell victim to Friday night’s tornado in Leachville.

Located on 402 North Main Street across from the Dollar General, unraveled bales of cotton are scattered across the highway and on the property site.

The tornado left both of the company’s buildings in shambles, with no word on how long it would take for recovery or the economic impact of losing so much unprocessed cotton.

Owners of Adams Gin declined to comment on camera, saying they were not ready to talk about the damage.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.