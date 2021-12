2022 Arkansas State football recruiting class ranked top 60 nationally

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football has a 2022 recruiting class that’s ranked ahead of 13 Power 5 schools.

Several Power 5 transfers and HS standouts put pen to paper Wednesday morning. Natural State natives Blayne Toll (Arkansas/Colorado) and Ja’Quez Cross (Purdue) are now running with the pack. There’s SEC flavor too with former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Terion Sugick and former Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith.

Butch Jones had plenty of success across the river. Memphis Touchdown Club Defensive Player of the Year Javante Mackey signed with A-State this morning. Saidou Ba will provide immediate help in the trenches. The 6 foot 6 offensive tackle from Pure Youth is an early enrollee.

247 Sports ranks Arkansas State’s recruiting class in the top 60 nationally. They’re ahead of traditional powers including Nebraska, USC and Florida.

2022 ARKANSAS STATE RECRUITING CLASS

Saidou Ba: 6-6, 285, Fr., OL, Memphis, Tenn. (PURE Academy)*

Ja’Quez Cross: 5-11, 185, Fr.-R, ATH, Hampton, Ark. (Purdue)

Jaxon Dailey: 6-3, 215, Fr., QB, Pleasant Hill, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)*

Websley Etienne: 6-0, 185 , Fr., S, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Western HS)

Daverrick Jenkins: 6-2, 175, Fr., WR, Miami, Fla. (Northwestern HS)

Kadan Lewis: 6-2, 260, Fr., DL, Houma, La. (Terrebonne HS)

Javante Mackey: 6-3, 215, Fr. LB, Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven HS)

Miller McCrumby: 6-4, 205, Fr., TE, Mount Pleasant, Texas (Mount Pleasant HS)*

James Reed III: 5-11, 180, Fr., CB, Nashville, Tenn. (Father Ryan HS)

Ahmad Robinson: 5-11, 180, Fr., CB, East St. Louis, Ill. (East St. Louis HS)*

Ashtin Rustemeyer: 6-2, 270, Fr., DL, St. Louis, Mo. (Lutheran HS)

Mike Sharpe II: 5-11, 190, Fr., RB, Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)*

Eddie Smith: 6-0, 190, Jr.-R, DB, Slidell, La. (Illinois/Alabama)*

Terion Sugick: 6-2, 297, Fr.-R, DL, Landover, Md. (Vanderbilt)*

Blayne Toll: 6-6, 245, DE, So., Hazen, Ark. (Colorado/Arkansas)

Aleric Watson: 6-6, 265, Fr., OL, Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Middle Tennessee Christian School)

Elijah Zollicoffer: 6-6, 330, Fr., DL, Covington, Ga. (Newton HS)

*Midyear signee eligible to participate in A-State’s 2022 spring camp

HIGH SCHOOL: 13

FBS TRANSFER: 4

BY POSITION

ATH (1): Ja’Quez Cross

OFFENSE (6)

QB (1): Jaxon Dailey

RB (1): Mike Sharpe II

WR (1): Daverrick Jenkins

TE (1): Miller McCrumby

OL (2): Saidou Ba, Aleric Watson

DEFENSE (10)

DL (4): Kadan Lewis, Ashtin Rustemeyer, Terion Sugick, Elijah Zollicoffer

DE (1): Blayne Toll

LB (1): Javante Mackey

CB (2): James Reed III, Ahmad Robinson

S (1): Websley Etienne

DB (1): Eddie Smith

BY STATE (11)

Tennessee (4) Saidou Ba, Javante Mackey, James Reed III, Aleric Watson

Arkansas (2): Ja’Quez Cross, Blayne Toll

Florida (2): Websley Etienne, Daverrick Jenkins

Louisiana (2): Kadan Lewis, Eddie Smith

Alabama (1): Mike Sharpe II

Georgia (1): Elijah Zollicoffer

Illinois (1): Ahmad Robinson

Iowa (1): Jaxon Dailey

Maryland (1): Terion Sugick

Missouri (1): Ashtin Rustemeyer

Texas (1): Miller McCrumby

