Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to #24 Texas Tech

A 17-point halftime deficit proved to be too much as No. 25 Texas Tech snapped the Arkansas State men’s basketball team’s four-game win streak topping the Red Wolves 75-62 Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Texas Tech (8-1) led by as many as 20 in the first half and built a 24-point lead with 12 minutes to play and kept A-State (7-3) from getting closer than 13 points the remainder of the game. The Red Raiders shot 56 percent for the game (28-50) and knocked down 7-of-18 (.390) beyond the arc. A-State finished 43 percent (23-53) from the floor, hitting 9-of-30 (.300) behind the 3-point line.

Markise Davis scored a season-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Marquis Eaton posted his fourth-consecutive game in double figures with 15 points and added five assists. Malcolm Farrington drained four 3-pointers and totaled a season-high 14 points. Desi Sills had a career-high five assists to go with three points, three steals and four rebounds. Four players scored double figures for Texas Tech led by a game-high 21 points from Kevin McCullar.

The Red Raiders opened the game on a 7-0 spurt, but A-State trimmed the deficit to one on two occasions. Leading 16-15 at 11:52 of the first half, Texas Tech went on a 19-2 run over the next four minutes to represent what turned out to be the 17-point halftime deficit. A-State was out-rebounded 21-6 in the first 20 minutes, but the tally in the second half was 15-15 on the glass.

Texas Tech ended the evening with a 40-12 advantage in the paint, but the Red Wolves drained a season-high nine 3-pointers. Facing a top-20 squad in turnovers forced, A-State won the turnover battled committing only 10 to the Red Raiders 15. The Red Wolves finished with 17 assists on 23 field goals.

Arkansas State returns to First National Bank Arena for a four-game homestand that begins Sunday at 1 p.m. against Air Force.

