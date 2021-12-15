Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Business impacted by tornado for second time

Camfil USA, Inc. rebuilds after more tornado damage
Camfil USA, Inc. rebuilds after more tornado damage(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro company is having somewhat of a deja vu.

In March 2020, Camfil USA was hit by a tornado in Jonesboro.

Friday, it was hit again at their temporary location in Trumann.

That location was opened to help continue production while their Jonesboro facility was repaired.

“What are the odds of one company getting hit two times in 20 months,” said Armando Brunetti, President Americas of Camfil USA.

That tornado took the entire metal fabrication facility.

The company is going through another recovery process fast forward to last week.

“That experience we had 20 months ago is really helping us and will help us recover a lot more quickly this time around,” said Brunetti.

He said he is glad there were no injuries or lives lost, but now their temporary building was hit pretty hard.

Ron Mansfield is a welder for the company.

“Maybe once, but twice. You just wouldn’t think it would happen like that,” said Mansfield.

He was there moments before the tornado hit the Trumann location.

Although the company is trying to recover what they can, employees can still work in other areas.

“Because this company has been all about their people and I do appreciate that,” he said. “If it would have been some other company, we might not have a job.”

Brunetti said they are working with local manufacturers to use their equipment while they are building back up.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
Items with blood residue could be seen on the ground at Kroger on South Caraway Road in...
One in custody after stabbing at Kroger
Rackley Family Photo
‘There are no words’: Community rallies around family of nine-year-old killed in tornado
Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Destinee Rogers directs players during a 2019...
A-State women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down, Destinee Rogers named interim

Latest News

Apartments uninhabitable after tornado
Leachville apartments suffer direct hit from tornado
A Trumann woman escaped the tornado without serious injury.
Woman trapped in home after tornado rescued
Principal Kima Stewart and another BIC Elementary faculty member share an embrace on an...
Principal puts personal tragedy aside for students
Jonesboro shelter opens for storm victims
Jonesboro shelter opens for storm victims