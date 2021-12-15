Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cinderella Castle evacuated after small fire at Disney World

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Reedy Creek fire officials say a small fire at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Tuesday may have sprouted from a tree.

WESH-TV reports that officials say the fire near Cinderella Castle could have been caused by debris from the classic fireworks show set off at the castle.

The castle and surrounding areas were evacuated. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Reedy Creek Fire Association president Jon Shirey says the only injury was a person who accidentally inhaled the chemicals from a chemical fire extinguisher used by the fire department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth...
Man arrested on 5 counts of rape
Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Destinee Rogers directs players during a 2019...
A-State women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down, Destinee Rogers named interim
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ely Walker road.
Emergency crews respond to house fire

Latest News

Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Worker says she risked discipline if she left job amid storm
Zach's Wednesday morning forecast
Dec. 15: What you need to know
The Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment period ends Wednesday.
Deadline time for HealthCare.gov coverage that starts Jan. 1
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Raw: Emergency response at 'Magic Kingdom'