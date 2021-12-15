Dec. 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances continue to look high as a wobbling, slow-moving cold front arrives on Thursday. Rain chances don’t start to fall until Saturday.

We’re still expected some to get up to 2-3″, possibly closer to 4″ in a few spots. Temperatures will be warm staying mostly in the 60s until the front moves through the first time Friday night.

It’ll be very windy today, even more so if you’re traveling to states north and west of Arkansas. Temperatures drop to the 50s on the cooler side of the front before warmer air returns briefly Friday afternoon.

Temperatures drop for good on Saturday as the rain pushes out. Highs in the 40s are expected Sunday and Monday.

News Headlines

A new proposed legislation would address the catalytic converter thefts seen across Missouri.

A Jonesboro company is having somewhat of a deja vu.

After a tornado tore her own home apart, an Arkansas educator turned her focus to caring for the kids at her school who were also devastated by the Dec. 10 storms.

Arkansas tornado victim’s brother remembers his life.

