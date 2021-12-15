Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dec. 15: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances continue to look high as a wobbling, slow-moving cold front arrives on Thursday. Rain chances don’t start to fall until Saturday.

We’re still expected some to get up to 2-3″, possibly closer to 4″ in a few spots. Temperatures will be warm staying mostly in the 60s until the front moves through the first time Friday night.

It’ll be very windy today, even more so if you’re traveling to states north and west of Arkansas. Temperatures drop to the 50s on the cooler side of the front before warmer air returns briefly Friday afternoon.

Temperatures drop for good on Saturday as the rain pushes out. Highs in the 40s are expected Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A new proposed legislation would address the catalytic converter thefts seen across Missouri.

A Jonesboro company is having somewhat of a deja vu.

After a tornado tore her own home apart, an Arkansas educator turned her focus to caring for the kids at her school who were also devastated by the Dec. 10 storms.

Arkansas tornado victim’s brother remembers his life.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth...
Man arrested on 5 counts of rape
Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Destinee Rogers directs players during a 2019...
A-State women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down, Destinee Rogers named interim
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ely Walker road.
Emergency crews respond to house fire

Latest News

Red Wolves snapped 4 game skid Tuesday night
Destinee Rogers earns first collegiate win, A-State women rout Mississippi Valley State
Camfil USA, Inc. rebuilds after more tornado damage
Business impacted by tornado for second time
Region 8 News @ 10
12-14-21 Region 8 News @ 10
Several NEA teams will have new conferences next season
Jonesboro & Greene County Tech among football schools moving up for 2022-24