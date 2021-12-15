Drunk driver who killed family given maximum sentence

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Stoddard County Judge Joe Satterfield has sentenced a man who killed a family while driving drunk.

According to a release from the Dunklin County Prosecutor’s Office, 59-year-old Benny Lynn Johnson crashed into 32-year-old Tiffini Santana, 10-year-old Phoenix Santana and 2-year-old Jackson Venneman.

The group was on the side of the road after their car had a flat tire.

The crash happened on Route MM near the Dunklin and Stoddard County line.

According to the prosecutor’s office, at the time of the crash, the highway patrol’s crime lab estimated his blood alcohol content to be 2.5 to 4 times the legal limit of .08 percent.

Johnson was found guilty in October on three counts of driving while intoxicated and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

He was given the maximum sentence of 38 years in the Department of Corrections and a fine of $40,000.

Johnson is originally a resident of Milan, Tennessee. He was previously found guilty of driving while intoxicated after an incident in Malden, Mo. in 2015.

