Leachville apartments suffer direct hit from tornado

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents of Mature Living Apartments were left displaced after the recent tornados.

The senior apartment complex was the home of brothers Dean and Leo Clayton.

What the Clayton’s experienced was unlike anything they have before.

“It didn’t last very long but boy it was pretty frightening,” Leo said.

New @ 10... Leachville senior home residents had to move after Friday's tornados. Dean Clayton was a resident there and recounts his experience. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/foLOpJl7fv — Karesse Clemons (@KaresseClemons) December 15, 2021

Both Dean and Leo were raised and lived in Leachville all of their lives.

Dean was very happy and grateful that his life did not end.

“I just asked God to protect us and be merciful on us and he was because it could have been a lot worse than it is,” Dean said.

Former residents of the complex are in need of toiletries, clothes, bath towels, bedding, and food.

If you would like to donate or have any questions you can contact Tricia Edge, Allheart in Trumann, AR at 870-393-6690.

