Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

McDonald’s is giving out a free menu item every day up to Christmas based on Mariah Carey’s favorites

From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what...
From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what Carey is offering each day.(McDonald's)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The McDonald’s and Mariah Carey 12 days of deals is underway as we count down the days to Christmas.

The pop singer is the latest celebrity to team up with the fast-food restaurant to entice hungry customers.

The “Mariah Menu” offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald’s app one of Carey’s favorite menu items for free.

From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what Carey is offering each day.

Additionally, the first 10,000 people to take advantage of the deal Wednesday will get a free beanie with Carey’s signature, and on Dec. 21 they’ll get a T-shirt featuring a photo of the diva.

“Just like so many of my fans, I have such amazing memories with McDonald’s over the years. I always get a sense of nostalgia when I see the Golden Arches, so creating throwback merch with one of my favorite photos from the 90s was really fun for me,” Carey said in a statement.

The last deal is available on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth...
Man arrested on 5 counts of rape
Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Destinee Rogers directs players during a 2019...
A-State women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down, Destinee Rogers named interim
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ely Walker road.
Emergency crews respond to house fire

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss
Anjanette Young and supporters gather at Daley Plaza in Chicago after marching from Federal...
Woman handcuffed naked in botched police raid to receive $2.9M
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
Camfil USA, Inc. rebuilds after more tornado damage
Business impacted by tornado for second time