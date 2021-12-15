Energy Alert
Monette mayor warns residents about ‘Irish travelers’

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - If you drive through Monette, you will see lots of blue tarps and pickup trucks as the city begins to rebuild. While the plans for repairs are in the works, people have noticed some unwanted travelers who are looking to score off someone else’s tragedy.

Irish travelers, storm chasers, whatever you call them, are out-of-town unlicensed contractors who try and rip off homeowners after natural disasters like tornados, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

“I’m afraid to say we have, we have had two different incidents,” said Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship. “We were able to stop one of them before they scammed someone out of some money.”

Irish travelers charge ridiculous amounts of money for repairs and sometimes do not even complete the job. Sam Leslie is an investigator for the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board and has dealt with Irish Travelers firsthand and says homeowners need to be smart.

“They need to look out for contractors that just come and are willing to look at your roof,” said Leslie. “They need to make sure that they check the contractors out and make sure they are properly licensed.”

Leslie said the most important steps are to never pay in cash, always ask to see a license, and be cautious of door-to-door offers.

Mayor Blankenship said Monette does not require contractors to get a permit but if the number of storm chasers increases it could be something they look into.

