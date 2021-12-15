New proposal in the Missouri legislature focuses on preventing catalytic converter thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new proposed legislation would address the catalytic converter thefts seen across Missouri. Pre-filed House Bill 1456 requires transactions of catalytic converters to contain the vehicle identification number for the vehicle the converter came from.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it’s getting at least two calls a week from people who had their catalytic converters stolen. Deputy Paige Rippee says the sheriff’s office is in support of this pre-filed bill.

”Say somebody does have a catalytic converter and they try to go pawn it or trade it or take it to one of the scrap yards for money, if they don’t have the proper documentation or they don’t have what this business needs, then they’re not gonna do business with them,” Deputy Rippee says.

House Bill 1456 states for a business that buys secondhand property, like different metals, to re-sell or make a profit, those businesses must keep a record of every purchase or trade made. When it comes to catalytic converters, a record needs to show the vehicle identification number of the vehicle the catalytic converter was taken from.

Deputy Rippee says the bill needs to get more specific before being approved.

“Who’s gonna regulate that,” Deputy Rippee says. “Who’s gonna check in on the businesses to make sure they do have the registry correct and up to date. If anyone’s gonna check their product that the item numbers actually match what they have on their shelves.”

The bill states the business also needs a photo ID of the seller, the date, time, and place of the transaction, the license plate number of the vehicle used by the seller during the transaction, information on the sale, and other specifics that businesses need to keep documentation.

Adult Tendercare Center provides services for adults with special needs. Director Christopher Upton says they’ve spent nearly $6,000 this year replacing catalytic converters stolen from their vans.

“We replace them and people came back and swiped them right back off,” Upton says. “Sometimes the next week. It happened a total of four times over a two-month period.”

It not only impacted the center financially but also the 30 families it serves.

“Their entire day can be shot,” Upton says. “It can throw them off in ways we can’t even imagine and so to not be able to come to the center when they’re expecting to on such short notice, it’s just an awful time. It hurts them. It hurts their families.”

Despite being in support of the bill, Deputy Rippee says there are people who will continue to steal them.

“Take that catalytic converter and go try to barter or trade for some type of controlled substance or something like that,” Deputy Rippee says. “Even power tools. I mean we see that frequently. The bartering and the trade game with drugs go hand in hand.”

If this bill passes, a business that knowingly purchases a stolen catalytic converter will be fined $5,000 for the first violation. After the second violation, that fine is $10,000. For the third violation, that business will lose its license.

Bill sponsor Representative Hardy Billington sent KY3 this statement:

The theft of catalytic converters is causing untold devastation in every corner of our state, and it shows no sign of slowing. It causes a great deal of grief because, in the process of stealing catalytic converters, thieves cause great damage to vehicles. Sometimes it takes months to get replacement parts, and during this period the vehicle owner has no transportation.

This year we passed a bill that included a provision making catalytic converter theft a Class E Felony. I think this can be an effective deterrent, but additional efforts are needed to combat the unrelenting thefts.

Ensuring that each catalytic converter can be identified and traced to its original vehicle is a critical part of cracking down on thieves.

I called General Motors and they plan to start placing Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) on catalytic converters, but this will take a couple of years.

In the meantime, I am working to fast-track a bill requiring transactions of catalytic converters to contain the VIN of the originating vehicle. This will allow law enforcement to quickly track thieves and find out exactly where the catalytic converter came from. It is my hope this legislation will further reduce thefts.

