School, community show support for teacher after diagnosis

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - In the face of the greatest adversity of his life, one Highland teacher is thankful for the way his community has made sure he doesn’t feel alone.

Blake Medlock teaches computer programming and survey of business at Highland High School. He’s spent the majority of his 48 years of life in the Highland School District.

He graduated in 1991 and has been a full-time teacher for five years.

So when he was diagnosed with Esophageal cancer on October 29th, the whole community felt the shockwaves.

“The reactions from the kids, my co-workers, the school. It was just amazing the support I had,” Medlock said. “It’s been a huge thing. It’s been pretty amazing how much they care for me.”

The school started a hashtag and a fundraiser for Mr. Medlock: #TeamMedlock. They sold shirts for $20, and all proceeds went to funding Medlock’s travel and treatment.

He was supposed to start his treatment at Barnes Jewish in St. Louis on Monday. While he traveled, the school showed their support for their teacher by sporting the shirts.

Medlock was blown away by the response.

“It was the Elementary School, the Middle School, the High School. Most of the kids in the school wore them. The cooks, the bus drivers, the administration. They were all wearing the Team Medlock T-shirts and that was just a huge, huge lift for me,” he said.

However, his treatment has now been pushed back to Dec. 20. From there, he’ll spend six weeks at the hospital, receiving radiation and chemotherapy.

His principal, Missy Floyd, said if anyone can beat it, it’s him.

“Blake’s just one of those guys. He is a true...we always talk about ‘Rebel Spirit’ around here and he’s a tried and true Rebel guy,” she said.

Medlock also coaches cross country at Highland.

He said if they can run three and a half miles for him, he can run this marathon for them.

