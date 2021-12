POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - The seismograph picked up a small earthquake Wednesday in Lawrence County, according to the USGS.

Officials said the 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, four miles northwest of Powhatan.

Only one person reported feeling the earthquake, as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

