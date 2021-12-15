Stoddard Co. man sentenced to 22 years for first-degree child molestation

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced on Wednesday, December 15 on charges of child molestation.

David Ryan Troyer was sentenced to 22 years in Missouri Department of Corrections for having sexual contact with a minor.

According to the Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Troyer is unqualified for parole and is required to serve every day of the 22 years.

Troyer was found guilty of first-degree child molestation in September.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.