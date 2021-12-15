Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down.  If that happens, the chain slip and break.

Subaru says it has has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find damage, the transmission will be replaced.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 7. The fix is expected to be ready in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth...
Man arrested on 5 counts of rape
Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Destinee Rogers directs players during a 2019...
A-State women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down, Destinee Rogers named interim
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ely Walker road.
Emergency crews respond to house fire

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
Anjanette Young and supporters gather at Daley Plaza in Chicago after marching from Federal...
Woman handcuffed naked in botched police raid to receive $2.9M
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
Camfil USA, Inc. rebuilds after more tornado damage
Business impacted by tornado for second time