Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You usually try and sneak a peak at what is under the Christmas tree, but you never think about what might be lurking in the branches.

Rob and Marcela Wild found one of Africa’s most venomous snakes hiding between the tinsel inside their South Africa home.

It was a female boomslang between 4 feet and 5 feet long.

Boomslang’s venom causes hemorrhages and can be fatal to humans in small amounts, but they are shy animals that rarely bite.

A snake expert recovered the animal.

He says it probably entered the house looking for food, water and shelter.

The snake was safely released back to the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth...
Man arrested on 5 counts of rape
Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Destinee Rogers directs players during a 2019...
A-State women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down, Destinee Rogers named interim
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ely Walker road.
Emergency crews respond to house fire

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss
Anjanette Young and supporters gather at Daley Plaza in Chicago after marching from Federal...
Woman handcuffed naked in botched police raid to receive $2.9M
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
Camfil USA, Inc. rebuilds after more tornado damage
Business impacted by tornado for second time