Wake Foundation hands out Christmas gift bags to veterans

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group is spreading a little Christmas joy to veterans across the State of Missouri.

We caught up with the Wake Foundation as they made a stop at the Missouri Veteran’s Home in Cape Girardeau.

They dropped off 125 Christmas gift bags for the veteran residents.

Wake Foundation Founder Robert Wake said it’s important to make sure we don’t forget about our veterans, especially around the holidays.

“We started this last year because of COVID,” Wake said. “And the reason for that, there was so many veterans that felt very alone. We wanted to be able to show them that people were thinking of them from the outside.”

Wake served in Iraq from 2003 to 2004. He said he knows the feeling when given a gift.

“I was away from my home and away from my family,” Wake said. “I know what it was to get a Christmas card or anything from home. It really kind of brightened my day, especially with a lot of things we were going through. It just absolutely makes my day to know that we are making veterans happy, fulfilling and showing them that we care about them.”

Inside the bags were hand sanitizer, Christmas candy, gloves, scarves and much more.

The group also had teams drop off Christmas gift bags to other veteran homes from Iowa to Alabama.

