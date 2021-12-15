Woman trapped in home after tornado rescued

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - When a tornado hit her home on Dec. 10, a Trumann woman became trapped in her home. Somehow, she escaped unharmed.

Mary Hinkle was at home when storms moved through Trumann Friday night. When she thought she was hearing hail on her roof, Hinkle ran for her bathroom.

Seconds later, her roof was blown away and the bathroom ceiling collapsed.

“I’ve never been afraid of storms, but I might be now,” Hinkle said.

In the immediate aftermath, she crawled to her bedroom to find a flashlight. From there, she made her way to the one room that still had a ceiling: The linen closet. Hinkle shielded herself from the rain pouring into her home. She wrapped herself in blankets and called 911.

“It felt like an hour, but I’m sure it wasn’t that long,” she said.

When rescue crews arrived, they had to cut through debris to find her. Hinkle was immediately taken to the hospital after being found. She said doctors thought she had a broken wrist, but she escaped with nothing more than bruising to her arm and face.

Hinkle is now living with her son in Pocahontas.

Her son is the pastor of the First Assembly of God Church in Pocahontas. He drove to the scene as soon as he found out the tornado had hit his mother’s home but was turned away once he got close. The city was shut down, and only emergency personnel were allowed in.

Eventually, they were reunited, and the family began to pick up the pieces.

Hinkle is working on moving into an apartment in Hoxie. In the meantime, she has a temporary home in Pocahontas. In fact, several local churches held offerings for her this week.

That outpouring of kindness and support has been the most amazing part of the story, according to Hinkle.

When she went back to gather any clothes she could find, Hinkle brought them back to a laundromat in Pocahontas. While there, a stranger handed her a $100 bill.

Even in her temporary home, it seems Hinkle has found community.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.