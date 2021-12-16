2022 Arkansas football recruiting class ranked in top 20

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Razorbacks put together a top 20 class.

A couple of signees you saw on playoff editions of Football Friday Night. Parkview All-State RB James Jointer put pen to paper today. Shiloh Christian All-State LB Kaden Henley is also heading to Arkansas.

Sam Pittman signed 22 players today, 20 of them are from the high school ranks.

“Very, very excited about the class,” Pittman said in a Wednesday press conference. “We think we addressed most of our needs. The ones that we didn’t, we still have some scholarships available to work through the portal, and get those things handled. I am excited about the 2 portal signees that we had today in Haselwood and certainly Landon Jackson.”

You can see more info on the Razorback recruiting class here.

Arkansas - National Recruiting Rankings

Rivals: #12 overall (#6 in SEC)

247 Sports: #19 overall (#9 in SEC)

On3: #20 overall (#9 in SEC)

