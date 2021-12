74th NEA Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Christmastime tradition is back. The 74th NEA Tournament tips off Monday, December 20th in Jonesboro.

There will be 4 champions in 2021 (Division II Boys, Division II Girls, Division I Boys, Division II Girls). All games will be played at First National Bank Arena. One change from the 2019 edition is that there will be no consolation matchups.

Three-time defending girls state champion Melbourne is in the NEA Tournament. The Lady Bearkatz get a first round bye in Division II.

A couple schools are back in the NEA Tournament after long absences. Greene County Tech girls are in the field for the first time since 2001. Searcy boys are in the field for the first time since 1971.

You can see the complete brackets + more tournament info here.

Monday, December 20th - 1st Round

9:00am: Trumann vs. Newport (Division I Girls)

10:30am: Bay vs. Armorel (Division I Girls)

12:00pm: Westside vs. EPC (Division I Girls)

1:30pm: Marked Tree vs. White County Central (Division I Girls)

3:00pm: Brookland vs. Riverside (Division II Girls)

4:30pm: Batesville vs. Tuckerman (Division II Girls)

6:00pm: EPC vs. Cedar Ridge (Division I Boys)

7:30pm: Harrisburg vs. White County Central (Division I Boys)

9:00pm: Bay vs. Armorel (Division I Boys)

Wednesday, December 22nd - 1st Round

9:00am: Buffalo Island Central vs. Walnut Ridge (Division I Girls)

10:30am: Cave City vs. Harrisburg (Division I Girls)

12:00pm: Manila vs. Rivercrest (Division I Girls)

1:30pm: Searcy vs. Hoxie (Division II Girls)

3:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Highland (Division II Girls)

4:30pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Rivercrest (Division II Boys)

6:00pm: Newport vs. Buffalo Island Central (Division II Boys)

7:30pm: Nettleton vs. Trumann (Division II Boys)

7:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Izard County (Division I Girls - Upper Court)

9:00pm: Valley View vs. Salem (Division II Boys)

Thursday, December 23rd

9:00am: Westside/EPC winner vs. Cave City/Harrisburg winner (Division I Girls Quarterfinal)

10:30am: Searcy vs. Tuckerman (Division II Boys)

12:00pm: Riverside vs. Bay/Armorel winner (Division I Boys Quarterfinal)

1:30pm: Marmaduke vs. CRA (Division I Boys Quarterfinal)

3:00pm: Westside vs. Hoxie (Division II Boys)

4:30pm: Ridgefield Christian vs. WCC/Harrisburg winner (Division I Boys Quarterfinal)

6:00pm: Marked Tree vs. EPC/Cedar Ridge winner (Division I Boys Quarterfinal)

7:30pm: Brookland vs. Newport/BIC winner (Division II Boys Quarterfinal)

9:00pm: Blytheville vs. Walnut Ridge/Rivercrest winner (Division II Boys Quarterfinal)

Monday, December 27th

9:00am: Marked Tree/WCC winner vs. Bay/Armorel winner (Division 1 Girls Quarterfinal)

10:30am: Manila/Rivercrest winner vs. BIC/Walnut Ridge winner (Division I Girls Quarterfinal)

12:00pm: Cedar Ridge/ICC winner vs. Trumann/Newport winner (Division I Girls Quarterfinal)

1:30pm: Salem vs. GCT/Highland winner (Division II Girls Quarterfinal)

3:00pm: Marmaduke vs. Tuckerman/Batesville winner (Division II Girls Quarterfinal)

4:30pm: Nettleton vs. Searcy/Hoxie winner (Division II Girls Quarterfinal)

6:00pm: Melbourne vs. Brookland/Riverside winner (Division II Girls Quarterfinal)

7:30pm: Searcy/Tuckerman winner vs. Valley View/Salem winner (Division II Boys Quarterfinal)

9:00pm: Nettleton/Trumann winner vs. Westside/Hoxie winner (Division II Boys Quarterfinal)

Tuesday, December 28th - Semifinals

10:30am: Division I Girls

12:00pm: Division II Girls

1:00pm: Division I Girls

3:00pm: Division II Girls

4:30pm: Division I Boys

6:00pm: Division II Boys

7:30pm: Division I Boys

9:00pm: Division II Boys

Wednesday, December 29th - Championship Games

4:30pm: Division I Girls

6:00pm: Division I Boys

7:30pm: Division II Girls

9:00pm: Division II Boys

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.