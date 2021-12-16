Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State Fall graduation to be held at First National Bank Arena

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University has announced that due to “impending inclement weather conditions”, they will be holding their 2021 Fall Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. in the First National Bank Arena.

According to a news release from the Office of University Communications, the event was originally scheduled to be held in Centennial Bank Stadium, but a projected forecast of heavy rain forced the indoor move.

The university states that everyone should wear a mask upon entering moving about in the First National Bank Arena. A-State is maintaining the same masking policy the university has operated under for the Fall 2021 semester for indoor events where distancing is not possible.

For more information, go to the university’s main calendar page for event details.

The usual inspections and restrictions for any A-State event will be in force, including a clear bag policy and no outside food or drink. Sodexo will have water and hot drinks available at the concession stands inside FNBA. To accommodate rainy conditions, guests may bring umbrellas indoors. Free water will be provided to students, courtesy of the Chancellor’s Office.

For those who cannot attend in person, live streaming of the commencement ceremony will be available online at astate.edu/livestream.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge found probable cause Monday to charge a Jonesboro man with battery after police say he...
Man accused of assaulting wife, stabbing man in store
On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth...
Man arrested on 5 counts of rape
The Marroquin family in the shed with the missing fridge in the background.
Monette family confused about missing fridge
Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Destinee Rogers directs players during a 2019...
A-State women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel steps down, Destinee Rogers named interim
Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Ely Walker road.
Emergency crews respond to house fire

Latest News

VPA Winter Showcase
Elementary school hosts winter showcase
Power outage reported in Jackson County
Arkansas State Police have released a case file into the murder of former Arkansas State...
Case file released in former senator’s murder
Tyler Siddons & Jace Benesch put pen to paper on Wednesday
NEA HS football standouts heading to UCA