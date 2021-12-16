A-State Fall graduation to be held at First National Bank Arena

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University has announced that due to “impending inclement weather conditions”, they will be holding their 2021 Fall Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. in the First National Bank Arena.

According to a news release from the Office of University Communications, the event was originally scheduled to be held in Centennial Bank Stadium, but a projected forecast of heavy rain forced the indoor move.

The university states that everyone should wear a mask upon entering moving about in the First National Bank Arena. A-State is maintaining the same masking policy the university has operated under for the Fall 2021 semester for indoor events where distancing is not possible.

For more information, go to the university’s main calendar page for event details.

The usual inspections and restrictions for any A-State event will be in force, including a clear bag policy and no outside food or drink. Sodexo will have water and hot drinks available at the concession stands inside FNBA. To accommodate rainy conditions, guests may bring umbrellas indoors. Free water will be provided to students, courtesy of the Chancellor’s Office.

For those who cannot attend in person, live streaming of the commencement ceremony will be available online at astate.edu/livestream.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.