Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ASP: Trooper shot near Tennessee/Arkansas border

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Memphis, TN. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Thursday afternoon that an Arkansas State Police Trooper was struck by gunfire while assisting another law enforcement agency near the state line.

ASP said initial reports are that the trooper was not “seriously injured”. ASP supervisors are at the scene of the incident and are not providing any other details about the shooting.

However, local authorities said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pick-up trucks line the streets in Monette as homeowners begin to repair homes.
Monette mayor warns residents about ‘Irish travelers’
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
Man arrested after being charged in fentanyl conspiracy
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
A power outage was reported Wednesday in Jackson County.
Power outage reported in Jackson County

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson visits with city leaders in Trumann, Ark., on tornado recovery efforts
REPLAY: Gov. Hutchinson tours tornado recovery efforts in Trumann
Firefighters and emergency crews from Osceola and Blytheville responded Thursday to a hazardous...
Firefighters respond to haz-mat situation
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
A tornado damaged the city of Monette Friday evening.
Tornado Resources: Shelters, donation drop-off locations