Austin Reaves hits buzzer beater, Lakers beat Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0), Anthony Davis, center left, Wayne Ellington (2) and...
Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0), Anthony Davis, center left, Wayne Ellington (2) and others celebrate with Austin Reaves, center being lifted, after Reaves scored a three-point basket with seconds left in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The Lakers won 107-104.((AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez))
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DALLAS (KAIT) - The pride of Cedar Ridge capped a milestone night in the NBA in style.

Austin Reaves hit a 3 pointer at the buzzer Wednesday night as the Lakers beat the Mavericks 107-104 in overtime. He had a season-high 15 points, along with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Reaves was 5 of 6 from the field, all five made baskets were trifectas.

Reaves has scored in double figures in 2 of the last 3 games. He had 13 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast on December 10th in a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-13 overall this season. Their next game is Friday at 9:00pm CT vs. the Timberwolves. The matchup will be televised on ESPN.

