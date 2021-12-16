Austin Reaves hits buzzer beater, Lakers beat Mavericks

DALLAS (KAIT) - The pride of Cedar Ridge capped a milestone night in the NBA in style.

Austin Reaves hit a 3 pointer at the buzzer Wednesday night as the Lakers beat the Mavericks 107-104 in overtime. He had a season-high 15 points, along with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal. Reaves was 5 of 6 from the field, all five made baskets were trifectas.

AUSTIN REAVES WINS IT FOR THE LAKERS IN OT 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ve55NKRdrN — ESPN (@espn) December 16, 2021

When the undrafted rookie hits the game-winner. pic.twitter.com/v6SkCFc350 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 16, 2021

Reaves has scored in double figures in 2 of the last 3 games. He had 13 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast on December 10th in a victory over Oklahoma City.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-13 overall this season. Their next game is Friday at 9:00pm CT vs. the Timberwolves. The matchup will be televised on ESPN.

