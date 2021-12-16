Energy Alert
Case file released in former senator’s murder

Arkansas State Police have released a case file into the murder of former Arkansas State...
Arkansas State Police have released a case file into the murder of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins.(Ken Yang, Spokesman for the family of Linda Collins)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police turned over thousands of pages this week of a case file involving the murder of a former state senator.

According to content partner KARK, a Pulaski County circuit judge ordered ASP to release the file into the death of former State Senator Linda Collins.

Included in the case file were 911 calls by a family of Collins, whose body was found in June 2019, as well as information that blood was found in the kitchen with Clorox, with blood on the nozzle, and details about home security footage from Collins’ home.

KARK reported that the footage showed a woman screaming and O’Donnell then putting a large knife in a purse.

Investigators interviewed Rebecca O’Donnell after Collins’ body was found. O’Donnell told authorities that the pair had gotten into an argument about a text message not being returned quickly.

Officials have said the motive for the murder involved a pecuniary, or financial gain.

Law enforcement said O’Donnell also took Collins’ home security cameras but forgot to delete some of the video, KARK said. One of the videos showed a person hiding under a white sheet going back into Collins’ house hours after the murder.

O’Donnell is serving a 50-year sentence on the murder and pleaded no contest in a murder-for-hire scheme connected to the murder.

