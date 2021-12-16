Dec. 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Rain chances are on the increase as we end the work week as a cold front moves into the area.

Temperatures over the next couple of day will stay above normal. Temperatures will be warm staying mostly in the 60s until the front moves through.

Temperatures drop to the 50s on the cooler side of the front before warmer air returns briefly Friday afternoon.

Temperatures drop for good on Saturday as the rain pushes out.

Rain chances don’t start to fall until Saturday. We’re still expected some to get up to 2-3″, possibly closer to 4″ in a few spots.

Highs in the 40s are expected Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson will be in Northeast Arkansas today, touring storm damage and talking to people impacted by last weekend’s deadly storms.

The Arkansas State Police turned over thousands of pages this week of a case file involving the murder of a former state senator.

A Region 8 nursing home helps people become certified nursing assistants.

Missionaries from Arkansas and around the country are in Northeast Arkansas to help tornado victims.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.