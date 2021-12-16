Different options you can take in the event of severe weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During an extreme storm, everyone wants to know they are safe.

The key to that safety is making sure that you have a plan.

That plan can include finding a local storm shelter and going there or bunkering down in your home and hoping that the damage isn’t too bad.

“Even having a bad plan is better than no plan, and so we encourage everyone to develop their severe weather plan,” said Anthony Coy.

Coy is the Director of Emergency Services for Craighead County and he says that without a plan in a severe weather situation, you and your family could be in a serious situation.

Many people’s severe weather plans revolve around going to a local storm shelter. Coy says the problem with that is you drive around during the storm. He says the safer option is to look into an at-home unit.

At home, storm shelters can be built into a home or installed by different companies. Jana Holmes is the co-owner of My Safe Space Tornado Shelters, and she says they are a great investment.

“They do their job, it’s going to sound scary you’re in a big metal box, but it’s designed to save your life,” said Holmes.

She and her husband started their business years ago and said after these past storms, they had multiple customers call and say everything in their house was gone except for their shelter.

Although the shelters are not for everyone, the most important thing you can do in the event of severe weather is making sure you have a plan.

