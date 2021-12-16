Firefighters respond to haz-mat situation

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters and emergency crews from Osceola and Blytheville responded Thursday to a hazardous material leak along Highway 61, officials said.

According to Osceola Fire Department Capt. Ray Williams, authorities got a call around 11 a.m. about the leak on Highway 61 and County Road 732.

Williams said a tanker truck flipped over, causing hazardous materials to leak.

Blytheville firefighters also responded to the scene.

Williams also said firefighters sprayed foam onto the hazardous materials and that there is no immediate threat.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

