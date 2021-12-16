Ky. musician donating instruments to musicians affected by tornadoes

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - All kinds of donations are flowing into Western Kentucky, even musical instruments.

Michael Johnathon, the founder of Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, is collecting instruments from around the world and sending them to musicians in Western Kentucky who have lost their own instruments in the tornado.

Johnathon believes replacing a guitar or a drum set is important for the soul.

“Music is the soundtrack of America’s front porch, and those front porches are gone. What every musician does during a time of crisis is turn to their music,” said Johnathon. “Guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins, drums, harmonicas, whatever it is, we’re gonna get them to the people. This is one thing that musicians can do to help other musicians.”

Donated instruments will come from numerous sources, and as far away as England.

Johnathon is working in collaboration with Currier’s Music World to handle the large number of donated instruments. The music store, based in Richmond, will store and tune those incoming instruments.

Johnathon plans to distribute the instruments in January to all the states affected by last weekend’s tornadoes.

For more information on donating instruments to help after the tornado, visit the Woodsongs web page.

