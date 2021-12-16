Energy Alert
Live at 12:45 p.m. | Gov. Hutchinson scheduled to meet with leaders in Trumann today

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (l) surveys tornado damage in Monette in the aftermath of an...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (l) surveys tornado damage in Monette in the aftermath of an severe weather outbreak on December 10, 2021.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will travel to Trumann to meet with city leaders and tour tornado response efforts today.

Expected at 12:45 p.m., Region 8 News will carry the governor’s news conference live from the Trumann Sports Complex on KAIT-ABC, kait8.com, the Region 8 News app and on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

