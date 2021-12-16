Live at 12:45 p.m. | Gov. Hutchinson scheduled to meet with leaders in Trumann today
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson will travel to Trumann to meet with city leaders and tour tornado response efforts today.
Expected at 12:45 p.m., Region 8 News will carry the governor’s news conference live from the Trumann Sports Complex on KAIT-ABC, kait8.com, the Region 8 News app and on Facebook.
