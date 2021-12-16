Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man wanted in morning shooting

The Osceola Police Department is looking for this man in regards to a shooting.
The Osceola Police Department is looking for this man in regards to a shooting.(Osceola Police Department)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Police Department is looking for a man after a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to a Facebook post by the department, officers went to the 300-block of West Semmes for shots fired.

When they got to the scene, they found the victim.

That victim was fortunately not physically harmed and helped police find out who the shooter was.

Detectives say they are asking anyone for information about Floyd Bolden III’s whereabouts.

If you know where he is, call the police at 870-563-4170.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pick-up trucks line the streets in Monette as homeowners begin to repair homes.
Monette mayor warns residents about ‘Irish travelers’
Man arrested after being charged in fentanyl conspiracy
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
A power outage was reported Wednesday in Jackson County.
Power outage reported in Jackson County
On Dec. 4, Circuit Court Judge David E. Miller issued a bench warrant for 18-year-old Seth...
Man arrested on 5 counts of rape

Latest News

Nursing home helps people become certified nursing assistants
Nursing home helps people become certified nursing assistants
VPA Winter Showcase
Elementary school hosts winter showcase
A-State Fall graduation to be held at First National Bank Arena
The CNA class is full for the month of December.
Nursing home helps people become certified nursing assistants