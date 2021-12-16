Man wanted in morning shooting

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Osceola Police Department is looking for a man after a Wednesday morning shooting.

According to a Facebook post by the department, officers went to the 300-block of West Semmes for shots fired.

When they got to the scene, they found the victim.

That victim was fortunately not physically harmed and helped police find out who the shooter was.

Detectives say they are asking anyone for information about Floyd Bolden III’s whereabouts.

If you know where he is, call the police at 870-563-4170.

