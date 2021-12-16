Energy Alert
Memphis native Wendy Moten places 2nd on ‘The Voice’

By Camille Connor
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After weeks of anticipation, this season of NBC”s “The Voice” has come to a close.

Memphis native Wendy Moten made the Mid-South proud week after week with her powerhouse performances.

”I was hoping and praying for number one, hoping and praying, but hey, sometimes it don’t work out that way, but still a blessing. I still got a lot of stuff to do,” Moten said.

While the trio Girl Named Tom took the top prize, winning “The Voice,” Moten came in a close second.

At 57, Moten is the eldest contestant to have made it as far as she did in the competition.

She wowed the judges from the blind auditions up to the finale.

With her smooth and soulful voice, and the help of eight-time show winning coach Blake Shelton, Moten skyrocketed up the leaderboard, winning new fans each week.

“She was a winner before she went, she’s a winner now,” Representative G.A. Hardaway said.

Wendy also showed America her enduring spirit after coming back so quickly from injuries sustained when she fell on live TV.

“My right elbow is broken, my left hand is fractured here at my wrist,” Moten said.

Now she plans to take some time to rest.

“I’m gonna have surgery on Friday, so I’ll be able to sleep even more,” Moten said.

The she’ll go back to doing what she loves most.

“And then I got a gig coming up in March at the Lincoln Center,” Moten said.

She says “The Voice” has given her the spotlight she needed.

“I don’t have a team, I don’t have a label, I don’t have management, I don’t have all these things, so I knew I needed this kind of exposure to create those types of gigs. And, I want to be on a pop symphonic circuit all over the world, in Switzerland, all over South America, Russia and Africa and South America,” Moten said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

