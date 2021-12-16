Missionaries from Conway help Leachville residents

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Volunteer efforts in Leachville have not stopped since Friday’s storms.

People from all over the state have poured in to lend a hand.

Most recently, God Always Provides Ministries (GAP) provided help to those in need.

Giving away toys, food, and toiletries, Pastor Jarla Collier and her team of volunteers went to Leachville to make a difference.

“We go where God directs us and right here is where he directed us today,” she said.

People like Bruce Hendrix, who helps Pastor Collier, believes that this is his calling and the right thing to do.

“Wherever there’s a disaster and we can help, that’s our calling. We try to do what we can,” he said.

GAP Ministries received over $3,000 in toys that they were able to give out.

Their next stop is Kentucky next week.

