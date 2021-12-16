Missouri authorities search for missing children

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 10-year-old and 3-year-old believed to be with their mother.

According to the MSHP, the agency is looking for Jordan Buse, 3, and Hunter Radford, 10, both of Doniphan, Mo.

Police believe the pair may be with Sandra Radford. Officials said Radford took the children after an order was placed for them to be removed from her custody.

The incident happened Dec. 6 on Muskie Lane in Doniphan.

The three of them may be in a gold 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, with a Missouri license plate of EG2P8V.

