Rain Chances Stay High Through Saturday

The same front that moved through yesterday will lift back through this morning. Rain moves out for most later this afternoon but doesn’t fully lift through. Some spots may continue to pick up heavy rain while the front stalls across southern Missouri and parts of the Ozarks. The front fully pushes through on Saturday giving us our best chance of rain and another decent amount. After rising back to the 60s today, temperatures fall for good on Saturday. Our high will be in the morning dropping into the 40s by the afternoon. Highs stay in the 40s through the weekend into early next week. No rain chances for most of next week but it does warm-up closer to Christmas.

