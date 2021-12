JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of NEA standouts are heading to Conway.

Tyler Siddons earned 2021 All-State honors at Salem. The Greyhound tight end and defensive end signed with UCA this morning.

Congratulations to Tyler Siddons for signing a letter of intent to continue his football career at the University of Central Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/nwoAkOWOPS — Salem Schools (@SalemSchools) December 15, 2021

Jace Benesch is a 2020 & 2021 All-State standout at Hoxie. The Mustang linebacker will be an early enrollee with the Bears.

Next stop on Signing Day is Hoxie.



All-State LB Jace Benesch will play college football in Conway, he signed with UCA.



Benesch will be an early enrollee with the Bears, hear from him tonight at 10pm pic.twitter.com/CY6xwOtEFl — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) December 15, 2021

