Police investigate overnight ATM robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an ATM robbery at Focus Bank on Southwest Drive.

Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said an officer responded to a bank alarm at 4:11 am and found an ATM machine ripped from the ground and money missing.

Another officer was traveling southbound on Harrisburg Road and noticed money in the road and money boxes laying on the west side of the road.

No arrests have been made as police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information, call Jonesboro Police at 870-935-5657.

