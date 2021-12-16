Energy Alert
Power outage reported in Jackson County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON Co., Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 1,200 Entergy Arkansas customers are without power Wednesday evening due to an outage in Jackson County, according to the utility’s website.

The customers in the Swifton and Tuckerman areas lost power around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause is not known at this time.

However, the utility reports that power should be restored by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

