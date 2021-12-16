Power outage reported in Jackson County

JACKSON Co., Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 1,200 Entergy Arkansas customers are without power Wednesday evening due to an outage in Jackson County, according to the utility’s website.

The customers in the Swifton and Tuckerman areas lost power around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause is not known at this time.

However, the utility reports that power should be restored by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

