Wet and Stormy at Times Today

Keep the rain gear close through Saturday morning as rain chances stay high to end the week. It won’t rain the whole time, and some see heavier rain than others. Thunder is likely with the rain. A few storms could be stronger today with wind gusts 40-60 mph and small hail. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected. Heavy rain will add up in some locations. Some may see 1-2″, or over 2-3″. Temperatures get a little cool tonight before rising back into the 60s. Temperatures drop for good Saturday morning. We’ll be in the 40s by the afternoon and 20s by Sunday morning. No rain is expected for much of next week as temperatures slowly rise.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.