Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff.

According to Governor Mike Parson, True Refrigeration Manufacturing will invest $21 million and create 175 new jobs in the area.

Missouri-based commercial refrigeration manufacturer True Refrigeration Manufacturing announced today it will build a...

Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Thursday, December 16, 2021

True Refrigeration is a Missouri-based commercial refrigeration manufacturer.

The privately-owned, family business started in 1945. It has other locations in the St. Louis region.

