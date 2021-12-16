Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff.

According to Governor Mike Parson, True Refrigeration Manufacturing will invest $21 million and create 175 new jobs in the area.

Missouri-based commercial refrigeration manufacturer True Refrigeration Manufacturing announced today it will build a... Posted by Governor Mike Parson on Thursday, December 16, 2021

True Refrigeration is a Missouri-based commercial refrigeration manufacturer.

The privately-owned, family business started in 1945. It has other locations in the St. Louis region.

