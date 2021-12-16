Refrigeration manufacturer to build new facility in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A refrigeration manufacturer will build a new facility in Poplar Bluff.
According to Governor Mike Parson, True Refrigeration Manufacturing will invest $21 million and create 175 new jobs in the area.
True Refrigeration is a Missouri-based commercial refrigeration manufacturer.
The privately-owned, family business started in 1945. It has other locations in the St. Louis region.
