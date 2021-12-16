Energy Alert
As starting salaries increase, small businesses struggle in the Ozarks to keep up

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Small businesses like Basilico Italian Cafe on Commercial Street have struggled for months to find good employees amid the worker shortage.

“For months, it was just myself in the kitchen and my businesses partner Gina in the front,” explains Martha Cooper, Owner of Basilico Italian Cafe. “It was extremely stressful for us and the customers.”

She was able to hire more employees, but new issues like the supply chain and inflation keep putting her between a rock and a hard place. The latest challenge she’s facing is getting employees to stick around.

“Small places like myself can’t afford $15, $18 an hour, which a lot of places are paying right now,” says Cooper.

According to the latest data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, starting wages in Greene County were up 4.2% in the second quarter of 2021. At Penmac Staffing in Springfield, it has seen starting wages for entry-level jobs increase by more than $1 an hour, around 10% in the last 12 months.

“When competition for people gets to the level that we’re at now, of course, wages are going to appreciate,” explains Tim Massey, CEO of Penmac Staffing.

He explains since there are so many companies vying for the same entry-level employees, candidates have much more leverage than they used to and can comfortably “shop around” for higher-paying jobs.

“Where two or three years ago, the candidate was on stage to prove to us that they can do the job, it’s flipped,” says Massey. “Now, it’s more on you as a company to prove to the candidate that you’re someplace that they want to work.”

So for those small businesses like Basilico that already can’t keep up, they could be facing hard decisions down the line.

“If we have to we can scale out hours to where we have our staff, and then those are the only times that we’re open,” explains Cooper. “There’s just not a lot of options.”

Massey says people making middle-class wages could be the next to see salaries increase.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

