“Them being out probably saved them”: Trumann tornado demolishes Medic One

By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Medic One in Trumann lost their ambulance bay from the Friday night tornado, forcing them to work remotely from hotel rooms.

Medic One Executive Director Chip Mann said responding to emergencies right after the tornado passed was chaotic.

“You don’t know where to go; you don’t know who’s hurt,” Mann said. “You hear all kinds of stuff.”

Mann mentioned the crew on shift was not at the bay at the time of the tornado, saying he was fortunate no one was hurt or killed.

“Them being out probably saved them,” he said.

The executive director added the adjustment to working from hotel rooms has been a little difficult for his EMTs, but they have been navigating it pretty well.

“It’s not like being at home,” Mann said. “Your shower or everything that you do is out of place.”

Mann is anticipating rebuilding the ambulance bay within the upcoming weeks, adding it’s easy to rebuild structures but it’s not easy to rebuild lives.

“Some of these people are going to be affected for months or maybe longer,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

