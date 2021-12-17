Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

By Jordan Yaney and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two small children in Kentucky survived a tornado that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the floor.

Clara Lutz told WFIE she put her grandchildren, 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas, in the bathtub with a blanket, pillow and Bible just before the tornado hit their home.

“I felt the rumbling. I felt the shaking of the house,” Lutz said. “Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted, and it was out of my hands. I couldn’t hold on.”

The tornado happened at night, so Lutz was unable to locate her children in the immediate aftermath.

“I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be,” Lutz said. “All I could say was ‘Lord, please bring my babies back to me safely. Please, I beg thee.’”

Lutz’s whole house was stripped down to the foundation. In the chaos, the water tank from the tub hit her in the back of the head. Still, she went outside and searched for anyone who could help.

Both children were found in the front yard, under the bathtub, not even wet from the pouring rain.

“The sheriff came down. I got in the sheriff’s car down at the end of my driveway, and it wasn’t long after that that they opened up the door and brought me Kaden, my 15-month-old, and they brought me my three-month-old, baby Dallas,” Lutz said.

She says Dallas’ brain was bleeding. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, but before he even arrived, the bleeding stopped.

A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.(Photo submitted to WFIE)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been shot, details are limited.
Two dead, ASP trooper shot after pursuit near Tennessee/Arkansas border
A man is now in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday morning in Osceola.
Suspect in custody in morning shooting
From left: Sandra Radford is believed to have taken her two children (Hunter Radford and Jordan...
Missouri authorities search for missing children
An EF-4 tornado went through Monette and Leachville Dec. 10, according to the National Weather...
EF-4 tornado struck Monette, Leachville; EF-2 reported in Trumann
Pick-up trucks line the streets in Monette as homeowners begin to repair homes.
Monette mayor warns residents about ‘Storm Chasers’

Latest News

In a press release sent Thursday, Dec. 9, McCutchen said the lawsuit arose after the library...
Second FOIA complaint settled against Jonesboro library
Scott Fitzpatrick.
Missouri treasurer cracks down on schools with mask mandates
Hadleigh Lenuerman is making sure that all of her friends have presents this holiday season.
St. Jude patient pushing through her own struggles to help others
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL...
Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks