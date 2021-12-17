A-State Grand Slam Banquet set for Feb. 14th, Jason Isringhausen guest speaker

St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame member and MLB All-Star Jason Isringhausen headlines Arkansas State baseball’s Grand Slam Banquet, set for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at First National Bank Arena.

Isringhausen will be the guest speaker for the evening, which kicks off the 2022 A-State baseball season. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event set to begin with dinner at 6 p.m. and the program beginning at 6:40 p.m.

“We are very excited to bringing back the Grand Slam Banquet after a two year break,” A-State head coach Tommy Raffo said. “Highlighted by our speaker, Jason Isringhausen and the 2022 Red Wolves players, the night promises to be full of fun, food, friendships and plenty of baseball! Jason spent sixteen years in professional baseball and is best remembered by his time as a St. Louis Cardinal.”

Isringhausen spent 16 years in Major League Baseball, including seven with the Cardinals, amassing 300 saves (217 with St. Louis). He was the National League saves leader in 2004 with 47, helping the Cardinals to a World Series appearance. He was an All-Star in 2000 with Oakland and then with the Cardinals in 2005.

“A-State Baseball has been hosting this fundraising event for 18 years and it’s a great way to kick off our season, give the community an opportunity to meet players and staff, and help improve the baseball program with the money raised,” Raffo added. “We encourage everyone to come out on February 14th to support our players.”

Several ticket options are available, including Grand Slam tables for $750 and a Heavy Hitter package for $1,250 that includes a premium table location, an autographed baseball by Isringhausen, and an exclusive reception with a personal photo with Isringhausen prior to the event. Individual tickets are $100 each.

In addition to hearing from Isringhausen, the event includes dinner, an opportunity to meet the 2022 Red Wolves, a silent and live auction and a 50/50 raffle. The A-State baseball program will also be awarding the Ed Way “Heart and Hustle Award.”

For more information, please contact Tommy Raffo at (870) 273-3279 or by email at traffo@astate.edu, or Casey Vaughan with the Red Wolves Foundation at (501) 804-0667 or by email at cvaughan@astate.edu to reserve your table today.

